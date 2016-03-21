VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag press law
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

National Assembly approves amended Law on Press

Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Press that include new provisions on source protection and how state agencies ...

Vietnam plans to adopt Law on Access to Information

Vietnam’s legislators may approve the Law on Access to Information and the amended Law on Press in the last ...
 
go to top