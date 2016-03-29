The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's president makes first public appearance in a month
President Tran Dai Quang last appeared in public on July 25.
Vietnam's biggest bank sells stake to Singaporean investor
"This investment reflects our confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential," said GIC.
Putin restates Moscow's stance on maritime dispute during PM Phuc's visit
During Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's official visit to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s position on the ongoing South China Sea ...
May 20, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
World leaders congratulate newly elected President, NA Chairwoman
World leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sent messages to congratulate President Tran Dai Quang and Vietnam's first-ever ...
April 04, 2016 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Tran Dai Quang is Vietnam's new President
General Tran Dai Quang has officially become Vietnam's new President after he won in a secret ballot election held by the National Assembly in April 2.
April 02, 2016 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Truong Tan Sang steps down as Vietnamese President
Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang stepped down today after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing him to formally end his presidential term.
March 31, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
NA deputies raise questions on President's role in anti-corruption
Legislators raise questions on the role of the President in anti-corruption and his de facto power during ongoing National Assembly session.
March 29, 2016 | 09:05 pm GMT+7
