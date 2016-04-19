VnExpress International
S.Korea president winner Moon vows to unify bruised country

Moon's victory is expected to bring the country, badly bruised by the scandal which saw former President Park Geun-hye impeached, back on track.

South Koreans vote for new leader after months of political vacuum

Liberal Moon Jae-in, who calls for a moderate approach on North Korea and wants to reform powerful family-run ...

Clock ticking, Trump finds himself in an ever-deeper hole

Americans seem decidedly unimpressed by Trump's long series of tweaks, turns and transformations.
August 27, 2016 | 09:30 am GMT+7

Frontrunner in Philippines presidency race apologises for rape remark

A Philippine mayor who built a reputation for fighting crime apologised on Tuesday for a rape comment that caused a political storm and could dent his chances of winning the ...
April 19, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
 
