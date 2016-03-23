VnExpress International
Vietnam tries to adapt as foreign funding dries up

Total value of official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans from donors to Vietnam fell over the first half of 2016, according to a ...

Vietnam facing pressure on loan repayments

The World Bank is going to terminate Vietnam's Official Development Assistance (ODA) incentives in 2017, posing ...
 
