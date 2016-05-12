VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag pre-school
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

A construction crane toppled into a kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City and narrowly missed a classroom this morning, leaving dozens of children and ...
 
go to top