The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
praying
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ringing in the New Year in Saigon pagoda
Pagodas are packed on the first day of the new lunar year in Saigon with people waiting to ring bells, wishing for peace.
Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck
Locals believe the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events this year.