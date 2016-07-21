VnExpress International
Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship

Vietnam is ramping up its maritime might with back-to-back international naval exchanges.

Japanese coast guard ship docks in central Vietnam

The naval exchange is taking place amid growing tensions with China over disputed waters.

U.S. and Japanese marines land on mission to Da Nang

Elite forces are turning their skills to upgrading schools and medical centers.
July 21, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
 
