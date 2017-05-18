VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag power shortage
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant

As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.

Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave

The current heat wave that's got Vietnam sweating is likely to continue heating up the northern region and central ...
 
go to top