Blackout hits parts of Venezuelan capital

'How much more do we have to endure? We have become so primitive in this country,' said a Venezuelan.

Power outage cripples San Francisco for seven hours

A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic ...

Southern Vietnam faces power starvation

Power cuts are a huge issue for the industrial and manufacturing sectors in southern Vietnam.
September 10, 2016 | 06:35 am GMT+7
 
