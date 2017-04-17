The most read Vietnamese newspaper
power line
Drug user looks for new high on Hanoi power pilon
It took police more than two hours to bring him down safely.
Man dices with death on power cable walk in Ho Chi Minh City
Reports suggest the man was high while he was standing precariously on the high-voltage lines.
