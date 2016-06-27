The most read Vietnamese newspaper
'Thanks Brexit': Pound nears euro parity
Sterling went into freefall after Britain voted in a shock referendum last year to leave the EU, sparking fears over the nation's economic outlook.
What caused the pound to plunge?
A rapid descent in the pound against the dollar Friday, referred to as a "flash crash", set tongues wagging across ...
Sterling skids to new 31-year low on Brexit fallout worries
Risk-averse markets on Tuesday drove sterling to a fresh 31-year low against the dollar amid Brexit fallout.
July 05, 2016 | 07:48 pm GMT+7
Asia stocks down, Aussie dollar slips on election uncertainty
Asian share markets took a step back on Monday, while the Australian dollar dropped after no clear winner emerged from a weekend election.
July 04, 2016 | 07:49 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia gains as risk appetite recovers, pound under fresh pressure
Asian stocks rose on Friday as global riskier assets continued to recover from last week's Brexit shock, while the pound came under renewed pressure after the Bank of England's ...
July 01, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Pound remains under siege, jittery start to week after Brexit
The pound remained under siege on Monday, sliding back toward a 31-year low as sentiment towards the currency remained in tatters after Britain opted to exit the European Union, ...
June 27, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
