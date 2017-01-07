VnExpress International
Vietnam’s longest sea bridge to open to traffic this May

After three years of construction, the $530-million bridge in the port city of Hai Phong is almost ready to serve locals and tourists.

Cows take up residence in deserted Vietnam coastal resort

Investors were kicked off the project more than a decade ago for a port that never materialized. 
 
