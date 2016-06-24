The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Tag
population
Homeless in Hong Kong: soaring costs fuel housing crisis in Asian financial hub
Hong Kong's homeless population has jumped 30 percent in five years, while the city's wealth gap swells to widest in more than 40 years.
Guess how many people are jamming into Saigon? Hint: It's as bad as Tokyo
The city leader is blaming its rapidly rising population, far outstripping the 2025 projection, for exacerbating ...
Make more babies: Ho Chi Minh City leader's call to create future workforce
'When the parents die, the children can replace them and contribute to the country's workforce.'
July 04, 2017 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
World population to reach 9.8 bln in 2050, UN says
The global population will reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.
June 22, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
IMF warns Asia to act early on rapidly-aging population
Asia has enjoyed substantial demographic dividends, but the growing number of elderly is set to create a 'tax' on growth.
May 09, 2017 | 08:37 am GMT+7
China turns to robots as workers age
With China's labor force shrinking under the impact of the now abandoned one-child policy, the country is turning to machines to fill the gap.
January 12, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese couples should be able to decide how many children to bear: Health Ministry
Officials said letting the parents decide guarantees reproductive rights while posing challenges in controlling the population.
January 11, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's population forecast to reach 100 million by 2025
While population growth has slowed, the country is grappling with a slew of problems, including gender imbalance and an aging workforce.
January 04, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Born again: baby boom after China ends one-child rule
'More children bring more blessings.'
December 29, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth
Pensioners are living out their final years in sickness and without social welfare.
October 05, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Millions of Vietnamese men could be wifeless by 2050
It is expected that by 2050, from 2.3 to 4.3 million Vietnamese men will be unable to find wives due to the current rate of gender imbalance.
June 24, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Hanoi records rising gender imbalance as parents opt for boys
Hanoi saw the rate of gender imbalance soar to 114.4 boys per 100 girls in the first five months of 2016, according to a post on the city's government news portal on June 22.
June 22, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
