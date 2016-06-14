The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi wants to get in on Vietnam's start-up race
The city hopes incentives such as funding, training and simply a place to work will attract more start-ups.
Saigon, chasing the Silicon Valley dream, nurtures tech startups
The city government plays the role of an active venture capitalist.
Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?
A target of one million startups by 2020 is going to need some serious funding.
July 20, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam strategizes to be a start-up nation
Vietnamese government's recent business policy starts to pivot around small and medium enterprises instead of large conglomerates as the country targets to have one million ...
June 14, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
