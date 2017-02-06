VnExpress International
Vietnam bans cars from stopping at BOT tollgates for more than 5 mins following protests

Paying in small notes is not illegal, but protesting drivers will have to make way for other road users from now on. 

Rich and famous in the Paradise Papers

The spotlight on the tax affairs of the rich and powerful comes after a trove of documents was released by the ...

Trump vows immigration crackdown after New York attack

'Diversity lottery. Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice,' he said. 
November 02, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7

Nice start to the year. Pity about the rest of it

There are too many uncertainties ahead to know whether it will continue or crumble, economists say.
February 06, 2017 | 08:46 pm GMT+7
 
