Russia says 'not guilty' of ex-spy poisoning as UK deadline looms
The United States, NATO and the European Union have all backed Britain in the deepening diplomatic crisis.
142 children taken sick after school meal in Saigon
Many of them were hospitalized and diagnosed with gastrointestinal infections, and some are still trying to ...
Three killed by suspected food poisoning after party in northern Vietnam
Dozens fall sick after eating home-cooked pork dishes and drinking rice wine.
October 04, 2017 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
Schools told to chop down poisonous trees in central Vietnam
Nearly 60 children were hospitalized last week after eating seeds from the trees.
April 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7