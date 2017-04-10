VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Poetic amnesia
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen

The author pays mischievous homage to the significance of the written word, intrigued by how and why the Vietnamese language was given a Romanized ...
 
go to top