PMI
China's factories grow at fastest pace in over 5 years as prices surge
China's manufacturers are reporting their best profits in years.
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector stays strong despite dim prospects for trade deal
The sector still grew at the start of 2017 amid concerns that the Trans-Pacific Partnership will die after the ...
Export orders jump to 14-month high in Vietnam's manufacturing sector
The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, an indicator of manufacturing performance, posted 52.6 in June, broadly in line with 52.7 in May.
July 01, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
China factory activity stalls in June, more stimulus expected
Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in June, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to expectations that Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus soon to boost ...
July 01, 2016 | 11:19 am GMT+7
New orders drive Vietnam's manufacturing PMI up to 52.7 in May
The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.7 in May from 52.3 in April, according to a report released earlier this week.
June 02, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
