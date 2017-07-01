The most read Vietnamese newspaper
plastic surgery
In Vietnam, plastic surgery goes hand-in-hand with love and fortune
A nip here and a tuck there could lead to a better life, if you believe in local folklore.
American man dies during surgery at Saigon beauty clinic
Officers suspect that he died of a heart attack during surgery to remove loose skin.
This is why Vietnam is crowned world’s cheapest place to stay beautiful
Fancy a new nose? Welcome to Vietnam.
July 02, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7