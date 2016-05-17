The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Japanese firm hopes sun will shine on new solar power plant in Vietnam
The 50-megawatt plant will cost nearly $50 million in Vietnam’s Gia Lai Province.
Trump says Apple promised three new US plants: report
Apple chief executive Tim Cook committed to building 'three big plants,' in the United States.
Australia’s Trisun Energy to build $520 mln waste treatment plant in Vietnam
Upon completion, it can handle over 40 percent of daily waste volume from Vietnam’s largest city
February 22, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Biodiversity plunges below 'safe' levels
A study suggested that biodiversity may be declining beyond safe levels.
July 18, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Heavy losses force Vinachem to close fertilizer plant
Operations at state-owned Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem)’s fertilizer plant have finally come to a halt after mounting losses in recent years.
May 17, 2016 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
