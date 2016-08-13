VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag planet
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

People must collaborate with the planet to stay out of trouble: scientists

'If we are serious about our human wellbeing - from local communities to the global world economy - we need to now reconnect our entire world to the ...

Astronomers find seven Earth-size planets where life is possible

A nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets and potentially with liquid surface water has been found.

Scientists to unveil new Earth-like planet

A new planet which is "believed to be Earth-like" and orbits its star at a distance that could favor life will be unveiled.
August 13, 2016 | 09:18 am GMT+7
 
go to top