piracy
World's most popular pirated movie site being run from Vietnam: US trade association
The Motion Picture Association of America wants to call it a wrap on illegal content.
Southeast Asian nations to patrol piracy-prone waters
Islamic militants Abu Sayyaf are holding 31 foreign and local hostages including six Vietnamese.
Floating ghost ship in central Vietnam likely from China: officials
The foreign vessel has raised alarms over maritime safety in the region.
November 18, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Police publicity stunt goes wrong when guests steal counterfeit goods in Hanoi
The fake goods were meant to be destroyed, but reporters and officials decided to help themselves.
October 25, 2016 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to extradite Indonesian 'pirates' to Malaysia
Vietnam has agreed to hand over to Malaysia 8 Indonesians arrested last year on suspicion of hijacking a Malaysian oil tanker.
September 12, 2016 | 09:18 pm GMT+7
Indonesia to set up "crisis center" after Philippine kidnappings - minister
Indonesia will set up a crisis center, headed by President Joko Widodo, to handle security situations involving its citizens overseas, a senior minister said on Monday, following ...
April 25, 2016 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
Indonesia fears of "new Somalia"piracy surge in Southeast Asia sea
Indonesia fears piracy on a busy shipping route along its maritime border with the Philippines could hit levels seen in Somalia unless security is tightened, its chief security ...
April 21, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
