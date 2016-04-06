The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi water pipeline project cancels contract with Chinese company over quality dispute
The developer of the Da River water pipeline project has officially cancelled a contract with a Chinese supplier of ductile iron pipes, said the ...
Massive Hanoi water project puts off deal with Chinese company amid public outcry over quality
The developer of the Da River water pipeline project will deter from signing a contract with a Chinese supplier of ...
Questions raised over quality of pipeline supplied by Chinese contractor
The Hanoi People's Committee has asked the Prime Minister to intervene over the second phase of the Da River water pipeline so that Vinaconex, the project's developer, can ...
April 06, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
