physics
Vietnamese students bag 4 gold medals at int’l physics contest
The team finished fifth overall, the country's best result since it first participated in 1981.
Vietnamese primary school students win int'l math competition
Kids with a head for numbers have done their country proud.
Thouless, Haldane and Kosterlitz win 2016 Nobel physics prize
"Thanks to their pioneering work, the hunt is now on for new and exotic phases of matter."
October 04, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7