Canadian gold mine runs out of money in Vietnam

It remains uncertain, at this point, when the cash-strapped goldmine will resume digging.

Deputy PM steps in after Canadian gold miner fails to strike it rich

Operations at Besra's two gold mines in Central Vietnam have been suspended due to tax debts.

"Loss-making" Vietnamese gold mines raise questions of Canadian owner

Canadian gold mining giant Besra has been experiencing huge losses and delaying tax payments for the last five years from its Bong Mieu and Phuoc Son mining operations in Vietnam.
June 14, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
 
