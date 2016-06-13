The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Canadian gold mine runs out of money in Vietnam
It remains uncertain, at this point, when the cash-strapped goldmine will resume digging.
Deputy PM steps in after Canadian gold miner fails to strike it rich
Operations at Besra's two gold mines in Central Vietnam have been suspended due to tax debts.
"Loss-making" Vietnamese gold mines raise questions of Canadian owner
Canadian gold mining giant Besra has been experiencing huge losses and delaying tax payments for the last five years from its Bong Mieu and Phuoc Son mining operations in Vietnam.
June 14, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
