Travel

These are the most beautiful places in Vietnam

By Minh Nga   April 12, 2018 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Choose your favorite from this list compiled by CNN, or simply add them to your own bucket list.
“Vietnam is beautiful.” It's a phrase that may get thrown around too easily, but it's true.

Even if you don't like the people, the service or the way tourism is run here, Vietnam is beautiful.

And there are reasons for this.

CNN Travel on Tuesday pointed out that Vietnam's charm is down to the way it was born and brought up, with a "serpentine shape and lengthy coastline," the flow of the "mighty Mekong River" in the south, and its history as a French colony from 1887 to 1954 during which time the French stamped their architectural style on the country.

It goes on to make a list of the 30 most beautiful places in Vietnam, so here are some of them for you to enjoy.

