Photographer's eye: Food markets

Street markets with fresh fruit and vegetables and meat are something you almost don't see in western countries, but you can’t miss them in Asia.

If you want to buy fruit in the West, you usually go to one of many big supermarkets. Where from almost hospital clean boxes you choose the food that you want, weigh it yourself and in some places even pay without talking to a supermarket employee.

Maybe that's the reason why tourists like fresh markets in Southeast Asia. Something so common for local residents is astounding for tourists. All the smells, noise and hustle and bustle in local markets, mixing with sleeping vendors during lunchtime with motorbikes whizzing by.

Photographs were taken at different (not only) food markets in Vientiane, Laos; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Hanoi, Vietnam.