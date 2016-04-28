VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Photographer's eye: Food markets

By Tomas Slavicek   April 28, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Street markets with fresh fruit and vegetables and meat are something you almost don't see in western countries, but you can’t miss them in Asia.
Full screen Auto play
0 of 0  

If you want to buy fruit in the West, you usually go to one of many big supermarkets. Where from almost hospital clean boxes you choose the food that you want, weigh it yourself and in some places even pay without talking to a supermarket employee.   

Maybe that's the reason why tourists like fresh markets in Southeast Asia. Something so common for local residents is astounding for tourists. All the smells, noise and hustle and bustle in local markets, mixing with sleeping vendors during lunchtime with motorbikes whizzing by. 

Photographs were taken at different (not only) food markets in Vientiane, Laos; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Hanoi, Vietnam. 

Tags: asia food fruit vegetable people life travel market meat
Read more

Vietnam eases liquid restrictions on domestic flights

Sandy beach turns into landfill site during public holiday

Independence Palace reveals secrets of toppled Saigon regime

Lurid green moss carpets sea defenses

Journey to the East: in search of the land that meets the sun

Top 3 frightening Vietnamese specialties that horrify tourists

Lavender field at the heart of Da Lat

Ever wonder what coffee from the northern tip of Vietnam tastes like?

 
go to top