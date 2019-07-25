VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Binh Duong on track to become Vietnam go-kart hub

By Thanh Nguyen   July 25, 2019 | 11:39 am GMT+7
A go-kart track in the southern province of Binh Duong has become popular and has racers coming regularly from its neighbor Saigon as well.
Full screen Auto play
0 of 0  
Tags: go-kart kart racing Vietnam Binh Duong race track F1 sports
Read more

Teen swimmer first Vietnamese to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

A high five for Vietnam in South Korean boxing contest

Vietnam win Asian U23 women’s volleyball bronze

Vietnam’s Lan gets Asiad gold after Bahraini winner fails dope test

Vietnam futsal team grouped with strong opponents in regional tourney

Tickets for Vietnam’s first F1 race go on sale

Vietnam wins world video game tournament

Vietnam to send seven-member team to world swimming championship

 
go to top