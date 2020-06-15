Vietnam by night, an aerial view

Da Nang City glows with lights from buildings, resorts and especially bridges. The city is dubbed “City of Bridges” with constructions like, Han, Rong and Thuan Phuoc Bridge.

In the photo is the Sun Ferris Wheel, one of the largest in the world. The entire city can be seen from the Ferris wheel.

Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s five biggest cities, is home to My Khe, one of Southeast Asia’s most beautiful beaches, the Golden Bridge, Ba Na Hills, and Asia Park.