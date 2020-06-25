Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

Fishing boats are a common sight. When the sun appears on the horizon is also when fishermen return from their fishing trip.
Thanh Duy, a travel photographer who shot these photos, says he is mesmerized by the stunning golden hued beauty of the rising sun at Giang Hai beach.
Many fishermen said they are happy when their boat is full of fish and shrimp that can help them earn well from merchants and leave some to feed their family.
A mossy rock adds colors to the sunrise.
All the photos were taken with a phone. Thanh Duy says he did not need to retouch any of them since the landscape itself was amazing.