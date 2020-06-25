VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

By Thi Quan   June 25, 2020 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Giang Hai beach in central Vietnam's Thua Thien-Hue Province is a therapeutic sight for visitors in search of tranquillity.
Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

To enjoy the sunrise on the beach in Phu Loc District might mean getting up between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

Fishing boats are a common sight. When the sun appears on the horizon is also when fishermen return from their fishing trip.

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

Thanh Duy, a travel photographer who shot these photos, says he is mesmerized by the stunning golden hued beauty of the rising sun at Giang Hai beach. 

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

Many fishermen said they are happy when their boat is full of fish and shrimp that can help them earn well from merchants and leave some to feed their family.

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

A boy builds a sand castle as his parents work a fishing net.

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

A mossy rock adds colors to the sunrise.

All the photos were taken with a phone. Thanh Duy says he did not need to retouch any of them since the landscape itself was amazing.

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

People come for an early swim

Sunrise on Giang Hai coast a feast for the eyes

Coconut trees and wild flowers dot the way to Giang Hai beach.

Photos by Thanh Duy

Related News:

Tags:

Giang Hai Beach

Thua Thien Hue

sunrise in Vietnam

beach Vietnam

 

Read more

With coronavirus under control, Vietnam and New Zealand see different travel trends

Locals strip off the heat at Ke Go Reservoir

Paddlers clear litter from Da Nang river

Street carnival to light up central Vietnam beach fest

Vietnam not ready to reopen doors to foreign tourists: PM

Binh Dinh museum features beauty of classical operas

Anchovy fishing shot nets a top 50 Agora listing

Endangered ancient ironwoods gain heritage status in Hanoi

 
go to top