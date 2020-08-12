Discover the luxury of seclusion at these seven Vietnam getaways

Topas Ecolodge

The mountainside resort lies 18 km from the center of Sa Pa Town in northern Lao Cai Province. It boasts an impressive infinity pool situated on a hill 900 m high.

Both pools at the resort utilize eco-friendly heating systems, with views over Hoang Lien Son range and surrounding terraced fields.

The view is also accessible from each of the resort’s rooms. Prices here start from VND6.6 million ($285) a night. Photo courtesy of Topas Ecolodge.