Discover the luxury of seclusion at these seven Vietnam getaways

Topas Ecolodge
The mountainside resort lies 18 km from the center of Sa Pa Town in northern Lao Cai Province. It boasts an impressive infinity pool situated on a hill 900 m high.
Both pools at the resort utilize eco-friendly heating systems, with views over Hoang Lien Son range and surrounding terraced fields.
The view is also accessible from each of the resort’s rooms. Prices here start from VND6.6 million ($285) a night. Photo courtesy of Topas Ecolodge.
Pu Luong Retreat
Pu Luong Retreat is part of Pu Luong Nature Reserve in Ba Thuoc District, central Thanh Hoa Province, which awards visitors with similar majestic mountain views.
Amenities like TVs, fridges and modern entertainment services are not available but other experiences like meditation, yoga, spa retreats, a cycling tour and swimming definitely are.
A private deluxe room starts from VND2.4 million ($104) a night, but you can spend a fraction of that (VND350,000 or $15) staying in a stilt house. Photo courtesy of Pu Luong Retreat.
Crown Retreat Quy Nhon
About 25 km from Quy Nhon Town’s center in south-central Binh Dinh Province lies a resort boasting 50 luxury European-style bungalows.
It covers the entire Trung Luong Beach and provides visitors the chance to explore nearby sights like Ong Nui Pagoda, featuring the tallest Buddha statue in Southeast Asia. Room prices start at VND2.5 million ($108) a night. Photo courtesy of Agoda.
Amanoi Ninh Thuan
The resort is nestled in the biodiverse conservation area of Nui Chua National Park beside Vinh Hy Bay in south-central Ninh Thuan Province. This first six-star resort in Vietnam is fully equipped with luxury services including infinity swimming pools, a spa, tennis court, bar serices and Asian - European menus.
Its location comes with an expansive view of the surrounding nature. The beach is not far from the resort either. The cheapest accommodation is VND16 million ($690) per night. Photo courtesy of Amanoi.
Six Senses Con Dao
The resort boasts 50 villas, two restaurants, and two bars alongside other amenities across its complex located near Con Dao National Park in southern Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province. It is an eight-kilometer distance from Con Son Airport.
Visitors can indulge in the immense forest landscape at the back and golden beach at the front. The rooms, the design of which resemble traditional fishing village abodes, all have ocean views.
Visitors can also go on trekking trips to explore the national park and help release turtles back to the sea safely in the summer. A room per night starts from VND14.6 million ($630). Photo courtesy of Agoda.
Victoria Nui Sam Lodge
It might look like France but it is not. Located on Sam Mountain, the resort is about 10 km from Chau Doc Town's center in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
The resort’s architectural style resembles modern houses on the Côte d'Azur coastal area in southeastern France, with a swimming pool facing rice fields and a dining area designed for optimal sunset viewing. A room starts from VND1.5 million ($65) per night. Photo courtesy of Victoria Nui Sam Lodge.
Chen Sea Phu Quoc
This resort is located on popular Bai Xep Beach of Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island. It features 36 villas along the coastline.
On top of typical resort amenities, Chen Sea also offers sailing, windsurfing, and kayaking. Room rates start from VND3 million ($129) per night. Photo courtesy of Chen Sea Phu Quoc.