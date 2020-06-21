VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

By Hien Trang   June 21, 2020 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
One can easily lose oneself in the deep, vast quietude that pervades Nui Mot Lake in Binh Dinh Province.
At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

One of the largest freshwater lakes of Binh Dinh in south-central Vietnam, Nui Mot has an area of 1,200 hectares. It is located in Nhon Tan Commune, about 40 km from the provincial capital of Quy Nhon.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

Several streams, waterfalls, caves and forests are part of the lake’s landscape.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

The lake presents different aspects of its beauty at different times of the year. When the water runs low, more rocks and a green grass carpet come into view.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

Apart from its natural beauty and quiet, the lake is also a rich source of aquatic products including several species of fish, including tilapia, carp and snapper.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

On the lake’s banks, visitors can visit villages inhabited by ethnic minority communities like the Bahnar and get a glimpse into their life and culture – their songs, dances and so on...

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

Blending into the An Tuong mountain range, Nui Mot is referred to by locals as the blue, beautiful and dreamy eyes of an An Nhon girl. The eyes change color as the sun rises and sets behind the mountains.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

The red soil that lines its banks adds to the lake’s beauty. From here, visitors can visit Tay Son District, the homeland of Quang Trung, the emperor of the Tay Son Dynasty, who reigned from 1788 until 1792.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

A lonely tree stands near the lake is a great place to sit under and listen to the breeze and gaze at the surrounding scene and enjoy stress-releasing peace.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

The mountains, the sky and the lake stand in perfect harmony.

Fishing on the lake’s banks as the sun sets is also a relaxing experience.

At Nui Mot Lake, breathe in the sense of vast tranquility

A flock of birds fly above the lake.

To get to the lake, visitors can take National Highway 19 to An Truong Village in Nhon Tan Commune, An Nhon Town and take a left turn at the sign that points to the lake. The concrete road runs for about 8 km to the Nui Mot Lake.

Related News:

Tags:

lake

Vietnam

central Vietnam

Binh Dinh

Binh Dinh Province

 

Read more

300-year-old pagoda, a major attraction in Binh Dinh

Experience a regal dawn on Quy Nhon’s Queen Beach

Vingroup starts construction of $1 bln theme park in Hai Phong

A spot of Cambodia in central Saigon

Nghe An: landscape of mountains, rivers and legend

Spectacular Dam Chuon Lagoon

Oceanic hues permeate work of Saigon photographer

Dolphin gets lost off Vietnam’s Cam Ranh coast

 
go to top