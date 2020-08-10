130-year-old Mekong Delta church a marriage of West, East

Vi Hung Church, founded by Father Phaolo Nguyen Thanh Can, was established in the late 19th century, and initially named Vi Thanh. The church is situated by Xa No canal in Area 2, Ward 4 of Vi Thanh Town in Hau Giang Province.
The roof design, though resembling the archetypical detail seen at Vietnamese pagodas, hosts no carvings along the eaves.
According to Father Anton Vu Van Triet, the church is designed based on the idea of cultural integration, reflecting traditional Vietnamese architecture.
The two-floor church is 21 meters wide and 41 meters long. The ground floor is used for community activities such as catechisms, performing arts and children’s games. Praying takes place on the first floor.
In 1890, Vi Hung Church was built with leaves by Mua O canal, 2 km from the current location. Between 1897 and 1915, the church was moved to Xa No canal, where it was renovated using leaves, tiles and wooden pillars.
In 1925, Father Phero Cao Phuoc Nhan rebuilt the entire structure employing solid bricks and tile roofing. The church was inaugurated in 1943 along with a school and a parish house. It unfortunately suffered from damage during the wars.
In 2007, the old church was dismantled to make way for a new one. Most church builders were local Christians guided by Micae Tran Do. All materials used were bought from Dong Nai, a neighboring province of Saigon.