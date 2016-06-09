VnExpress International
Sleeper coach goes up in flames on National Highway 1A

June 9, 2016 | 08:32 am GMT+7
A sleeper coach burst into flames along National Highway 1A late Wednesday. All of 35 people on board managed to escape.
