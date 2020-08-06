Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

The Tien Son field hospital, spanning over 4,000 m2 with a capacity of 200 beds, was completed after four days of construction.
Each room spans four square meters and has two beds. Plastic curtains at each entrance will help reduce the chance of cross-infection.
Once the hospital commences operation, authorities will strictly control all entry and exit. All second to fourth floor entrances will serve natural air circulation purposes.
There's also a small cabinet in each room.
The field hospital was funded and constructed by a private enterprise.
Hospital rooms are on the ground floor of Tien Son Sport Center, with a VIP facility situated on the fourth.
The hospital still needs designated rooms for blood tests, said Ngo Thi Kim Yen, director of the Da Nang Department of Health. The most basic testing procedures would be performed in those rooms, while more complex varieties are done elsewhere, she added.
Next to the VIP room is an area for resting, meetings and receiving guests. Elevators and stairs service all levels.