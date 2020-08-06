VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

By Nguyen Dong   August 6, 2020 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
A field hospital was completed Wednesday inside Tien Son Sport Center of Hai Chau District, Da Nang to cope with spiking novel coronavirus infections.
Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

The Tien Son field hospital, spanning over 4,000 m2 with a capacity of 200 beds, was completed after four days of construction.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Each room spans four square meters and has two beds. Plastic curtains at each entrance will help reduce the chance of cross-infection.

Once the hospital commences operation, authorities will strictly control all entry and exit. All second to fourth floor entrances will serve natural air circulation purposes.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Each hospital room is numbered and has an electric fan.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

There's also a small cabinet in each room.

The field hospital was funded and constructed by a private enterprise.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

A janitor cleans the corridors and hospital rooms.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Electrical circuits are installed.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Hospital rooms are on the ground floor of Tien Son Sport Center, with a VIP facility situated on the fourth.

The hospital still needs designated rooms for blood tests, said Ngo Thi Kim Yen, director of the Da Nang Department of Health. The most basic testing procedures would be performed in those rooms, while more complex varieties are done elsewhere, she added.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Next to the VIP room is an area for resting, meetings and receiving guests. Elevators and stairs service all levels.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Directions to toilets.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Workers give the hospital a fresh lick of paint.

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Sparks fly as workers rush to get the hospital ship-shape.

The Tien Son field hospital is Da Nang's second such facility, after one at a medical center with a capacity of 200 beds. Authorities plan to upgrade the capacity of both to 700 beds if required.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

10 Covid-19 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

10 Covid-19 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Da Nang

Tien Son

Covid-19

coronavirus

field hospital

 

Read more

10 Covid-19 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

Vietnam reports one more Covid-19 death, 20 new cases

Two foreigners jailed for trying to smuggle Vietnamese to Europe

Nation bids farewell to former Party chief Le Kha Phieu

Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam reports 22nd Covid-19 death, Russia repatriate relapses

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

 
go to top