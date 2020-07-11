VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

By Nguyen Dong   July 11, 2020 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Many vendors make a living at a market less than a meter from the rail track at Kim Lien Station in Da Nang.
70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

For the past 70 years, a market has been operating beside the North-South railway line at Kim Lien station of Hoa Hiep Bac Ward, Lien Chieu District, Da Nang.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

The market is open from 4 a.m. till noon. Customers have made it a habit to observe their surroundings before crossing the railway since a person, busy talking on the phone, got hit by a train three years ago, though not fatally.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

Security staff warn both vendors and customers of a passing train using loud speakers.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

With the train out of sight, trading resumes.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

"The market has been around for a long time, operating despite the apparent safety concerns," said Bui Nguyen Hong Hai, vice chairman of Hoa Hiep Bac Ward People's Committee.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

Pham Thi Trinh, 55, has been selling pickles along the railway for years.

"We know it is not safe to do business here, but we depend on our livelihoods. Each time a train passes by, we remind each other to stay safe," she said.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

There are usually two trains that pass by during the market's opening hours.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

Some vendors have set up shop beside old train cars.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

"Many ignore the warnings. I once reminded a group to do their business safely, but they were not cooperative," said Le Van Khanh, 64, a station guard for the past decade.

Whenever a train passes, he drops the barrier and blows his whistle.

"Weekends, full moon days, and public holidays are usually very crowded, posing great risks," Khanh said.

70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

Vice Chairman Hai said in the immediate future ward authorities would relocate the market to a new facility.

A new barrier will also be erected to prevent people from operating ​​illegal markets.

Last October, Hanoi authorities shut down the popular tourist hotspot known as Train Street over safety concerns.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam railway market

Da Nang railway market

railway safety

Vietnam railway

 

Read more

241 Vietnamese stranded in Philippines fly home

Project to ease congestion on road linking southern industrial hubs cleared

Former HCMC cop receives death for dealing drugs

Vietnam offers $100,000 flood relief assistance to China

Vietnam population might peak 10 years earlier than UN forecast: Lancet study

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

 
go to top