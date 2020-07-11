70-year-old railway market in central Vietnam poses safety hazard

For the past 70 years, a market has been operating beside the North-South railway line at Kim Lien station of Hoa Hiep Bac Ward, Lien Chieu District, Da Nang.
The market is open from 4 a.m. till noon. Customers have made it a habit to observe their surroundings before crossing the railway since a person, busy talking on the phone, got hit by a train three years ago, though not fatally.
"The market has been around for a long time, operating despite the apparent safety concerns," said Bui Nguyen Hong Hai, vice chairman of Hoa Hiep Bac Ward People's Committee.
Pham Thi Trinh, 55, has been selling pickles along the railway for years.
"We know it is not safe to do business here, but we depend on our livelihoods. Each time a train passes by, we remind each other to stay safe," she said.
"Many ignore the warnings. I once reminded a group to do their business safely, but they were not cooperative," said Le Van Khanh, 64, a station guard for the past decade.
Whenever a train passes, he drops the barrier and blows his whistle.
"Weekends, full moon days, and public holidays are usually very crowded, posing great risks," Khanh said.
Vice Chairman Hai said in the immediate future ward authorities would relocate the market to a new facility.
A new barrier will also be erected to prevent people from operating illegal markets.
Last October, Hanoi authorities shut down the popular tourist hotspot known as Train Street over safety concerns.