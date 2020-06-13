Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

The Friday night match between Hong Linh Ha Tinh and Hanoi FC took place in front of the Ha Tinh Stadium bursting at the seams despite organizers confirming that only 10,000 tickets, half the stadium's capacity, will be sold.

Thousands climbed up the fences and restrooms to see their club Ha Tinh playing against national team star players like Nguyen Quang Hai and Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC. One fan passed out because of asphyxiation and is pictured being helped to leave the stadium.