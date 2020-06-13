VnExpress International
International Edition
Football

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

By Duc Hung   June 13, 2020 | 07:15 pm GMT+7
A V. League match in central Vietnam was disrupted Friday after fans spilled over a full stadium supposed to be half full.
The Friday night match between Hong Linh Ha Tinh and Hanoi FC took place in front of the Ha Tinh Stadium bursting at the seams despite organizers confirming that only 10,000 tickets, half the stadium's capacity, will be sold.

Thousands climbed up the fences and restrooms to see their club Ha Tinh playing against national team star players like Nguyen Quang Hai and Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC. One fan passed out because of asphyxiation and is pictured being helped to leave the stadium.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

In the 20th minute, the game had to be stopped temporarily as thousands of fans spilled over from an overfull Stand B to the sidelines of the ground.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

Police and security staff had to be on guard to prevent fans from entering the field.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

A stadium representative used a loudspeaker to address fans, asking them to return to their seats, but his words fell on deaf ears.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

Ha Tinh is a rookie team in the V. League 2020 season. They started off their season with two losses against Viettel and Nam Dinh. However, a surprising 2-0 win over Than Quang Ninh in the third match caught the attention of the fans and they turned up in force for the fourth match against Hanoi FC, the V. League 1 defending champion.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

The hot weather (38°C) made the atmosphere on the field even more stuffy.

The Ha Tinh Stadium, home ground of the Hong Linh Ha Tinh club, cost VND51 billion ($2,190) to build.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

After 20 minutes of disruption, the game continued with fans still standing on the sidelines facing police officers deployed to maintain security.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

To prevent more people getting off the stands to the edge of the ground, the policemen closed gates and blocked the crowd.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

In the 67th minute, the stadium went silent as Dung opened the score for Hanoi FC. As the game headed to its close, tense Ha Tinh fans stood up, hoping their team will equalize.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

The fans finally got what they wanted in the 87th minute when Ha Tinh scored from a corner. The whole stadium exploded with celebrations. The draw helped the team reach the ninth position on the table with four points after four games.

Vietnam football fans throw caution to the wind, disrupt game

A fun fact about Ha Tinh: They were orginally the B squad of Hanoi FC, founded in 2015. They changed their name to Hong Linh Ha Tinh and got promoted to V. League 1 after winning the V. League 2 last year.

