Where to go for nightlife in Quy Nhon streets

Le Duc Tho cultural and artistic street at the heart of Quy Nhon, the capital of Binh Dinh Province, turns into a walking-only street during weekends with two open-air stages where traditional and modern art performances, such as theatrical acts, Cham dances and magic shows compete for eyeballs. The performances usually last two hours starting at 8 p.m.
Since Le Duc Tho was first closed to vehicles late last year the street has been attracting crowds of both tourists and locals. Visitors can also indulge themselves in folk games and a bite or two at the food stalls on both sides of the street.
The Quy Nhon night market, open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night, is located on Le Duan Street next to the Labor Culture House (Nha Van Hoa Lao Dong). Souvenirs, toys, clothes, and bikinis are the most common items sold here.
The night market too makes sure visitors do not leave with an empty stomach, with numerous food stalls enticing them with tasty treats like smoothies, Vietnamese grilled rice paper with savory fillings and grilled skewers.
The Ngoc Han Cong Chua snail street is highly recommended for its seafood restaurants. The 100-meter-long street has more than a dozen of them that remain open around 10 p.m daily. Quy Nhon people call the street (Princess Ngoc Han Street) "a snail paradise" for conjuring up every variety of snail conceivable.
Popular restaurants on the bustling street include Oc Bong, Quynh, Hao, Tu U and Co Tuyet fish noodle eateries. Most dishes cost VND15,000 - 50,000 ($0.7 - 2.2). Many visitors have said there is no need to be concerned about prices here. There are also other treats to snack on if the seafood is not filling enough.
If you are a street foodie, Ngo Van So food street is a must-visit place. The street is not far from Ngoc Han Cong Chua Street and lures people with the smell of Vietnamese shrimp pancakes, grilled spring rolls and squid.
Ngo Van So also offers Quy Nhon seafood specialties to take home.
Quy Nhon is a tourism hub in central Vietnam along with Da Nang and Nha Trang. It is blessed with a 42 km coastline, diverse topography consisting of mountains, forests, salt marshes, plains, lagoons, lakes, rivers, islands, abundant seafood, and natural resources.
Photos by Khanh Tran and gabong.foodie