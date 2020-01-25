Saigoneers ring-in new year’s fortune with a bell

All paths to Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3, HCMC are filled with people on Saturday, who aim to shed the old year’s stress in their hope for better things to come.
The pagoda, built in 1964, is among the most popular spiritual destinations in Saigon.
Anh Son, 58, who lives over 13 kilometers away, rings the bell three times annually. “The sound of the bell represents a prayer for peace,” she explained.
The pagoda gives out free packs of salt and rice as blessings. Salt is believed to expel ghosts, and rice, to provide fullness for the whole year.
Bong, 53, release several sparrows after prayer. “This is to let go of the jealousy and enmity inside your heart so you can be free.”