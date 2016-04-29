VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

By Nguyen Dong   April 29, 2016 | 07:49 pm GMT+7
A sculpture exhibition featuring dozens of unique works made of precious gems is on display at the Museum of Culture in Hue as part of the Hue Festival 2016, which kicks off on the evening of April 29.
Full screen Auto play
0 of 0  
Tags: Buddhism sculpture art
Read more

What does your scooter say about you? Tell me what you ride, I’ll tell you how you socialize

Spectacular kite festival takes flight in Hanoi

Artists cast statues to apologize for S. Korea’s war atrocities in Vietnam

Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

Vivid collection of graphics for the upcoming National Assembly

 
go to top