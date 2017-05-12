The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Culture & Arts
Chinese mothers tattoo over C-section scars
By
Reuters/Muyu Xu, Ryan Woo
May 12, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7
After trying cosmetic creams and surgery, Wang Jing placed her hopes in the skilled hands of a tattoo artist to make the scar on her belly finally disappear.
Full screen
Auto play
0
of
0
Photography by Aly Song
Tags:
China
tatoo
Read more
Westlife frontman to return to Vietnam as part of solo tour
Outside Hanoi, a village of dressmakers
Netflix teen suicide series '13 Reasons Why' triggers alarm among experts
Hanoi rejects idea of building turtle statue as new icon
Stunning trailer released for 'Blade Runner 2049'
The top Netflix show in Vietnam is a show you’ve never heard about
Saigon buddhists float lanterns for Vesak
The memory keepers of Hanoi
Reading:
Chinese mothers tattoo over C-section scars
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World