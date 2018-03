Last year, cartoonists in Vietnam and Europe picked up their pens and brushes to speak up about sexism. The result? Perhaps sexism is not that different across the globe.

The cartoons are from “Gender Equality: Picture it” contest initiated by UN Women. The competition received 116 entries from Vietnamese artists aged 18 and over.

“Gender Equality: Picture it” in Vietnam was organized by the Embassy of Belgium, the Belgian Development Agency (BTC) in Vietnam and UN Women Vietnam from November 25, 2015 to March 8, 2016.

The cartoons in this article are posted with the permission of UN Women in Vietnam.