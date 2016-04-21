VnExpress International
Tag phones
Global coverage: How phones have found their way into every nook and cranny

From a simple farmer in a field in Vietnam to a group of people mesmerized in a Turkish café, there’s no escaping the ubiquitous cell phone.

Vietnam’s favorite Nokia ‘dumb’ phone has made a surprise comeback

Analysts say the revived 3310 has the makings of a hit device, appealing to fans looking for an antidote to ...

Vietnam's phone and accessory exports top $8 bln in first quarter

Vietnam's phones and accessories exports witnessed a sharp year-on-year increase of 24.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, cementing mobile phone products among the ...
April 21, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
 
