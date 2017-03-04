VnExpress International
Young Vietnamese filmmakers selected for Cannes Atelier line-up

This marks the second time the prestigious film fest has picked young talents from Vietnam to support them.

First Vietnamese independent film to be screened at biggest French cinemas

“Mekong Stories” by director Phan Dang Di is the first Vietnamese independent film to be screened by Memento Films ...
 
