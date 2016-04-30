VnExpress International
How did Vietnam’s four richest people earn their billions?

Want to make money? Property, aviation, steel and cars look like the way forward.

Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list

Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's ...

Vietnam’s real estate tycoon catapulted into world's 500 richest list

Pham Nhat Vuong has become the first Vietnamese to crack the list of the world's 500 wealthiest people.
November 25, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's richest man leapfrogs Donald Trump on Forbes' billionaires list

Vingroup's founder has gained a staggering $1 billion in the last 8 months.
November 09, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

Vietnam gets second billionaire

A surge in the share price of a real estate tycoon's construction company rocketed him into billionaire status.
October 28, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Vietnam scrutinizes headline-grabbing acquisition by telecom giant MobiFone

The value of the acquisition remains a mystery.
August 03, 2016 | 06:18 am GMT+7

Vietnam has over 12,000 USD millionaires: wealth report

Vietnam has about 12,000 millionaires with $1 million or more in net assets, a number which has increased by 354 percent in 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, according to the Wealth ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
 
