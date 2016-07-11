VnExpress International
Court postpones sentencing in Vietnam's largest banking scandal, demands further probe

There is currently not enough evidence to press charges in the $270 mln embezzlement case, according to the court.

Vietnamese banks protest after prosecutors call for $266 million to be returned at fraud trial

Pham Cong Danh is accused of stealing the money from his own bank and using it to secure loans with three other ...

Banking tycoons on trial in HCMC over $270m fraud case

The case has been described as the largest scandal ever to hit Vietnam's banking sector.
January 08, 2018 | 12:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnam convicts 36 bankers for graft

Total 213 years in jail were given to 36 former bank employees.
September 10, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7

Directors caught up in former bank chairman's $800 mln scam

One of Vietnam's biggest corruption cases included several individuals who helped syphon off millions.
July 12, 2016 | 08:27 pm GMT+7
 
