Tag
Petrolimex
Vietnam opens criminal case into ship collision that killed 9
An official report suggests human negligence led to the fatal crash off the southern coast in March.
South Korea's Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to buy 20 pct stake in Vietnam's Pjico
Parent company Petrolimex has also brokered a strategic partnership between the two firms.
Vietnam recovers last three bodies stuck in sunken cargo ship
A tanker belonging to state-run Petrolimex oil group was involved in the crash, which drowned nine people.
April 01, 2017 | 01:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016
The government is trying to curb inflation in 2017, and lower fuel prices might help it meet the annual target.
March 22, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's top fuel distributor Petrolimex seeks domestic listing
The firm, 8 percent owned by Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy, is expected to debut in April.
March 14, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7
High gas prices gouge Vietnamese consumers
Lower tax rates on imported oil products haven't impacted pump prices.
September 22, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam continues to raise pump prices
Petrolimex pushes up retail prices of oil products by nearly five percent.
September 05, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slashes retail prices of gasoline
Petrolimex has cut retail prices of gasoline by some 4 percent.
July 20, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike
Petrolimex Corporation, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, reduced retail prices of gasoline by two percent while pushing up fuel prices by more than three percent.
June 20, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s largest oil importer drives for $200 mln profit target
Vietnam's leading oil importer and retailer Petrolimex has set a target of average annual pre-tax profit of VND4.5 trillion ($198.9 million) from 2016-2021, up 19.5 percent from ...
June 19, 2016 | 01:21 pm GMT+7
Ten Vietnamese brands make it into Asia’s top 1,000
International low-cost airline VietJet Aviation JSC was the only Vietnamese brand to break into the top 500 of Asia's Top 1,000 Brands recently released in Campaign Asia-Pacific ...
June 15, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Petrolimex offloads government stake worth $178 mln to Japanese partner
Vietnam’s leading oil importer and retailer Petrolimex has finalized the sale of an eight percent stake to Japan's JX Nippon & Energy for VND4.04 trillion ($178.3 million).
June 14, 2016 | 06:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corp. on Saturday, June 4, raised retail price for RON 92 gasoline by more than 4 percent, the highest rate since December ...
June 04, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation raised retail prices for oil products from 1.5 percent to over 2.5 percent on May 20.
May 20, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
PG Bank, Vietinbank to merge in Q2: Petrolimex
State-controlled Petrolimex plans to complete the merger between its Petrolimex Group Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PG Bank) and Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) in ...
May 16, 2016 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
