Tag
petrol
Vietnam plans to increase environment tax on petroleum products
The tax hike would add $690 million to the state coffers if approved.
Foreign giants make first incursion into Vietnam’s petrol retail market
The presence of foreign firms is expected to create fair competition in a market that has long been dominated by ...
Free trade deal boosts Vietnam's petrol imports from South Korea
Vietnamese companies are turning away from Chinese petroleum suppliers in favor of South Korean.
August 12, 2017 | 10:21 pm GMT+7
