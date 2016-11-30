VnExpress International
Bend and stretch: Sweating it out at a Vietnamese dance college

Contortionists are grinding from dawn until midnight to prepare tough circus acts for the international arena.

Behind the scenes of Vietnam's circus show 'My Village'

It takes a team to create a show that blends music, acrobatics and juggling in a really creative way.

Art tours to take visitors inside Hanoi's iconic Opera House

Tourists can soon explore what's inside one of the most beautiful and important buildings of the capital city.
February 11, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7

Dance Performance: Between Us

Interact with dancers to explore your inner self. 
November 30, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
 
