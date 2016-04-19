VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag People's Council
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi goes red and yellow ahead of tomorrow's National Assembly elections

Hanoi streets are filled with shades of red and yellow, the colors of the national flag and election posters. Final checks are done at people's ...

State official named and shamed for degree fraud

A state official borrowed a middle school certificate from a friend with the same name 20 years ago in order to ...
 
go to top